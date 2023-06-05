Nicki Minaj Finally Selects Release Date For Long-Awaited Fifth Album

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj is ready to drop her follow-up to 2018’s ‘Queen’ in the final quarter of 2023.

Nicki Minaj delighted her diehard Barbz by announcing her fifth studio album on Monday (June 5).

The Republic Records artist revealed an October 20 release date for the LP. Nicki Minaj didn’t share the project’s title, simply referring to it as “The Album.”

“10/20/23 The Album,” she wrote on Twitter.

Nicki Minaj hasn’t released an album featuring all-new material since 2018’s Queen. Her most recent project was a greatest hits compilation titled Queen Radio: Volume 1, which dropped in 2022.

Last month, Nicki Minaj set high expectations for her upcoming album. She also teased a tour in support of the project.

“NM5 is the best thing that will come out of 2023 & will raise the bar to new & unreachable heights,” she wrote on Twitter. “NM5 tour will be hailed as ‘genius.’ That’s it & that’s all.”

Nicki Minaj supplied fans with several tracks in the first half of 2023. She dropped a solo single titled “Red Ruby Da Sleaze” in March and appeared as a guest on a few singles in recent months.

The diamond-selling rapper linked up with Ice Spice for the “Princess Diana” remix in April. She also connected with Sexyy Red for a remix of the viral hit “Pound Town” in May.