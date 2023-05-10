Nicki Minaj Seeks Payback In Lawsuit But Blogger Denies Defamation Claims

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj sued blogger Nosey Heaux, whose real name is Marley Green, for claiming the rapper used cocaine.

Marley Green a.k.a. Nosey Heaux asked a judge to dismiss Nicki Minaj’s defamation lawsuit against the blogger.

According to Radar Online, Green responded to the lawsuit and denied any wrongdoing. The blogger claimed any damages suffered by Nicki Minaj were “the result of her own misconduct and action.”

“The complained-of-acts of these answering Defendants were justified and privileged under the circumstances, including but not limited to truth, fair comment and opinion,” Green contended.

Last year, Nicki Minaj sued Green after the blogger accused the rapper of using cocaine. The Republic Records artist asked for a minimum of $75,000 in damages.

“The Defendants herein have outrageously defamed [Nicki Minaj] by posting a video on their Twitter page in which Defendant Marley Green, who goes by the name of ‘Nosey Heaux,’ falsely and maliciously stated that [Nicki Minaj] is a ‘cokehead’ who is ‘shoving all this cocaine up her nose,’” attorney Judd Burstein argued. “Further, evidencing a fundamental lack of decency, Green has also posted vile comments about [Nicki Minaj’s] one year-old son. While these comments are not actionable, they nonetheless demonstrate why punitive damages should be awarded in this case.”

Burstein sought a default judgment in February. Nicki Minaj plans to call an expert witness to explain how her reputation was tarnished if the case goes to trial.