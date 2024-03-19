Angry Nicki Minaj Fans Blast Rapper After Last Minute Tour Stop Cancellation 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj fans learned that the rapper postponed her New Orleans concert just hours before doors opened.

Nicki Minaj fans were left devastated after the rapper postponed her Pink Friday 2 New Orleans tour stop at the last minute.

Minaj was scheduled to perform at the Smoothie King Center on Monday night (March 18). However, hours before doors were set to open, the venue announced the unfortunate news that Minaj was unwell and would not be taking to the stage.

Smoothie King Center posted a message from Minaj’s team on Instagram.

“Due to doctor’s orders, Nicki Minaj must reschedule her NOLA show tonight,” the note began. “As Nicki is still sick, our team does not want to run the risk of getting others sick, and Nicki would not be able to give NOLA the show they deserve.”

The venue informed fans, “We are working diligently to find a new date, so please hold onto your tickets.”

Nicki Minaj Fans React To Postponement

Nonetheless, the announcement arrived too late for many fans, some of whom flew cross country to see their idol. While some fans sympathised with Minaj, Smoothie King Center’s comment section was flooded with ticketholders disappointed that the news came hours before the show.

“I bought a flight can she reimburse me?” one fan wrote. “Cause i could be at home working, not stuck hours and states away from home; unfortunately i knew this was gone happen, as a fan you have to expect her gimmicks as in being super late, messing up her own lyrics, cancelling shows etc, it’s nicki it was expected to happen sooner or later.”

Another added, “nobody is mad bc she cancelled , it’s the fact they waited 4 hours before the event to tell us officially.”

One fan shared a video after arriving at the venue only to learn Nicki Minaj would not be performing.

“F### Nicki Minaj. We flew all the way here,” they stated. “We had to find out from the people at the concert that you were cancelling. You still haven’t tweeted about it. You haven’t said anything about it.”

In a follow-up video, the fan broke down in tears as the disappointment set in.

Nicki Minaj cancelled her New Orleans show (no shocker) and this Barbz is having a melt down… “Fck Nicki Minaj…” he starts off his rant😭😭😭😭#GagCity pic.twitter.com/nra0JcFAB8 — Fck_Yaya🎧✍️🏾 (@FckYaya) March 18, 2024

Check out some other reactions To Nicki Minaj postponing her New Orleans tour stop below.

Nobody:

New Orleans to Nicki Minaj: BUT YOU DID A GOOD JOB AT REALLY F###### UP MY DAY 😭 — theloriharvey. (@taethebaby) March 18, 2024

If yall know anything about THEE NICKI MINAJ chile… just know that rescheduled New Orleans show is gonna be extra f###### good. She don't play bout her babies😭 She might give a 20,000 of them a M&G😂 — CyBER KINGDoM (@KINGDOMSBIRKIN) March 19, 2024

Just arriving from the airport at New Orleans when I see the TL saying Nicki Minaj cancel the show here… I’m so disappointed, I really wanted to experience this concert that wasn’t even worth it… was it because the low ticket sales or what??? Im no longer a fan :/ @NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/Mm5vntKFzz — ☀️ ᴄᴏʟᴇ ☀️ (@gccdniightngo) March 18, 2024