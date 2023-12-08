Nicki Minaj Finally Unleashes “Pink Friday 2” Ft. Drake, Lil Wayne, J. Cole And More 

Nicki Minaj has returned with her first full body of work in over a decade, Pink Friday 2.
The highly anticipated and much-delayed project arrived 13 years after the original on Friday, December 8. Less than an hour before release, Nicki Minaj shared a visual teasing the Pink Friday 2 tracklist, finally giving The Barbz a glimpse of the stars appearing on her fifth studio LP.
The 22-track project clocks in at 70 minutes and includes features from the likes of Drake, Lil Wayne, J. Cole, Lil Uzi Vert, Future, Skillibeng, Skeng. Stream Pink Friday 2 at the end of the page.
An emotional Nicki Minaj took to social media Thursday evening (December 7) to express her gratitude to one of her collaborators, Finneas. The eight-time Grammy winner, who also happens to be Billie Eilish’s brother, co-wrote the Pink Friday 2 intro.
“Welp that did it for me…crying in less than 25 seconds of the intro,” she wrote on X. “Again. Finneas, if this finds you in #GagCity, God bless you I haven’t even been able to tell you about ALL the geniuses on this project.”
During a recent interview with Vogue, Nicki Minaj explained that she took a different approach on Pink Friday 2. “When I look back at a lot of my music, I’m like, Oh, my God, where was the me in it?” she shared. “So, for this album, I went back to the old game plan.”