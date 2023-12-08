Nicki Minaj Finally Unleashes “Pink Friday 2” Ft. Drake, Lil Wayne, J. Cole And More 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj has unveiled her fifth studio album, the highly anticipated “Pink Friday 2,” featuring a star-studded tracklist.

Nicki Minaj has returned with her first full body of work in over a decade, Pink Friday 2.

The highly anticipated and much-delayed project arrived 13 years after the original on Friday, December 8. Less than an hour before release, Nicki Minaj shared a visual teasing the Pink Friday 2 tracklist, finally giving The Barbz a glimpse of the stars appearing on her fifth studio LP.

The 22-track project clocks in at 70 minutes and includes features from the likes of Drake, Lil Wayne, J. Cole, Lil Uzi Vert, Future, Skillibeng, Skeng. Stream Pink Friday 2 at the end of the page.

An emotional Nicki Minaj took to social media Thursday evening (December 7) to express her gratitude to one of her collaborators, Finneas. The eight-time Grammy winner, who also happens to be Billie Eilish’s brother, co-wrote the Pink Friday 2 intro.

“Welp that did it for me…crying in less than 25 seconds of the intro,” she wrote on X. “Again. Finneas, if this finds you in #GagCity, God bless you I haven’t even been able to tell you about ALL the geniuses on this project.”

Welp that did it for me…crying in less than 25 seconds of the intro. Again. Finneas, if this finds you in #GagCity, God bless you



I haven’t even been able to tell you about ALL the geniuses on this project. Ppl I really love. Ppl who love music. Ppl who inspire me to be better — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 8, 2023

During a recent interview with Vogue, Nicki Minaj explained that she took a different approach on Pink Friday 2. “When I look back at a lot of my music, I’m like, Oh, my God, where was the me in it?” she shared. “So, for this album, I went back to the old game plan.”