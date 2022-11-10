Nicki Minaj Gives Update On New Album: “Coming Soon” 

Nicki Minaj opened up about her highly anticipated fifth studio album.
In a new in-depth interview with City Girls rapper JT for i-D, the NYC hitmaker hinted that the follow-up to 2018’s Queen is finally in the works. When asked what fans can expect in the near future, Nicki Minaj replied, “The fifth album.”
However, the “Super Freaky Girl” rapper remained tight-lipped about a release date. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she added.
As well as a new album, Nicki Minaj also shared details of her new venture, a nail art company. “People will be able to buy my press-on nail with dope designs,” she explained.
She was quick to deny the new venture was inspired by a fan who auctioned off a nail, claiming it was one of Nicki’s that fell off during a concert. “I was already working on that before someone auctioned my press-on nail for $50,000,” she added. “Or whatever they spent on it.”
Nicki Minaj also has plans to make a return to acting, something the Hip-Hop icon is very passionate about.
Although unsure about getting into television, she’s in talks to star in a film.
“I’ve been speaking to a director about doing something in a movie. In terms of TV, we’ll see. But I love acting, and I’ll never abandon acting for too long,” Nick said before adding, “that’s one of my biggest passions.”
URLTV - Ultimate Rap League live battle rap