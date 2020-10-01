Nicki Minaj Is Finally A Mom

Congratulations to Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth petty, who recently celebrated the birth of their child!

Today is a joyous day for Barbz around the world. That’s because Nicki Minaj just gave birth to her first child.

According to reports, Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth welcomed the healthy baby yesterday afternoon (September 30th).

So far the sex of the happy couple’s baby has not been revealed to the public.

Nicki Minaj announced her pregnancy back in July, when she posted a series of glamor shots dressed as the Virgin Mary, proudly showing off her baby bump.

Today, Nicki’s fans were thrilled, as her social media pages were flooded with congratulatory messages.

