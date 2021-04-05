Nicki Minaj Is The First Female Rapper To Reach 1 Billion Streams

(AllHipHop News)
Nicki Minaj represents the first female rapper to reach 1 billion streams on YouTube for a solo song, an incredible career milestone.
The hit song “Anaconda” struck the one billion views mark on YouTube.
“Anaconda” hit in 2014 as a single from Minaj’s third studio album, The Pinkprint, but this is not the first time she has gotten over a billion streams. “Anaconda” is her sixth video to surpass the 1 billion view mark, but the first all by herself.
“Anaconda” received 19 million views on Youtube within 24 hours, even though Minaj was criticized for the gratuitous sexual content. Nevertheless, Billboard magazine named the song the 13th greatest video of the decade.
Nicki Minaj has yet to win a Grammy despite her social clout.
Minaj has four studio albums and numerous mixtapes and singles. She was the first woman to have 100 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, garnered 18 top 10 hit records, among numerous accolades.