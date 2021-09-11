Nicki Minaj Wants To Work With Kehlani And Summer Walker

Nicki Minaj is hoping for a superstar collaboration between her and some of the dopest ladies in R&B – Kehlani and Summer Walker!

Nicki is recording new material and Kehlani and Summer Walker are totally down to team up with her.

In a since deleted tweet, Nicki previewed one track on social media and she name-dropped several female music stars on Twitter – including Keke Wyatt, Tamar Braxton, and Brandy – “to redo” the vocals from the snippet.

Nicki tweeted she would “love to hear people who can really do it.”

She also shared that she’d love guest vocals from Summer, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani, writing they “can be good in the blend as well with their harmonies.”

Just challenging 6 gurls to redo that lil thing I sang. It’s on my story. Then I’ll take the a cappella & put together a lil Smthn 🎀 no big zeal zo ♥️ https://t.co/6WKOXikQru — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 8, 2021

After several fans tagged the “Getaway” singer, she responded, “what is happenING HEY.”

Nicki Minaj replied, “Just challenging 6 gurls to redo that lil thing I sang. It’s on my story. Then I’ll take the a cappella & put together a lil Smthn (something).”

Walker wrote back, “I’d love that,” with Nicki responding, “Ok puddin pop. Love you. Dm (direct message) it or post it when u (you) want.”