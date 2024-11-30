EXCLUSiVE: Nicki Minaj To Celebrate Birthday In Tropical Paradise, Husband Allowed To Travel

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj is heading to Turks and Caicos for some sun and fun, and thankfully, her husband Kenneth Petty has been approved by a federal judge to travel to celebrate the rap star’s birthday.

The celebrity couple will head to the Turks and Caicos Islands from December 3 to December 13, and Kenneth is allowed to join the rapper in celebration of her 42nd birthday despite legal restrictions limiting his international movement.

The ruling, issued by Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald, allows Kenneth to leave Los Angeles County for the luxury getaway, where the couple plans a family vacation.

Petty, who has been on probation following a 2020 conviction for failing to register as a sex offender in California, needed the court’s explicit permission to leave the country.

Petty’s criminal record includes a 1995 conviction for attempted rape, followed by a 2006 conviction for first-degree manslaughter, for which he served seven years in prison.

More recently, he pleaded guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in California, resulting in a 2022 sentence of home confinement, probation, and financial penalties.

International travel, therefore, remains a privilege requiring judicial approval.

As outlined in court documents, Petty’s legal team filed an ex parte application to request the trip. Approval of the motion was not without friction, as federal prosecutors opposed the request.

However, Petty’s probation officer did not contest the application and left the final decision to the court, which approved the vacation.

Petty must adhere to strict travel guidelines, including submitting a detailed itinerary to his probation officer before departure, maintaining regular communication during the trip, and reporting immediately upon returning.

These stipulations ensure continued supervision while allowing him a reprieve to join Nicki Minaj for her birthday celebration.

Earlier this year, Petty was also granted permission to accompany Nicki Minaj on the international leg of her Pink Friday World Tour.