Nicki Minaj Launches Another Line Of Sneakers

Nicki Minaj flexed her business muscles at Cleveland’s DTLR store earlier this week, meeting fans who snagged sneakers from her new LØCI collection following a sold-out concert in the city.

The event, teeming with enthusiastic Barbs, was held in support of her collaborative venture in the sustainable footwear market.

While at DTLR, Nicki Minaj unveiled six distinct designs in her exclusive sneaker line, each inspired by some of her most celebrated tracks.

Styles like Chun Li, The Pink Print, Red Ruby Da Sleeze, Press Play, Barbie Dangerous, and Itty Bitty Piggy adorned with a royal emblem on the tongue, salute her rap reign while honoring LØCI’s British heritage.

LØCI, a UK-based, black-owned vegan sneaker brand, was co-founded by brothers Emmanuel and Frank Eribo.

Minaj’s significant equity investment underscores her dedication to eco-friendly fashion.

LØCI shoes, crafted from next-gen bio-leather made of non-food-grade corn and recycled textiles, present a sustainable substitute for conventional leather.

The rap star’s leap into the fashion world continues with her separate line, Kicks by Nicki, aimed at delivering affordable, chic footwear to a wide-ranging audience.

This initiative reflects her distinct fashion sense and commitment to inclusivity, offering diverse designs and colors to attract both her fans and style aficionados.

This sneaker collaboration marks another milestone in Minaj’s expanding business ventures, adding to a portfolio filled with fashion and entertainment industry endorsements and partnerships.

Take a look at some pictures from the event: