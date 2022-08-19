Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J & Jack Harlow To Host 2022 MTV VMAs

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj is also performing and receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

Nicki Minaj will be busy at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

MTV has enlisted Nicki Minaj to co-host the show alongside LL Cool J and Jack Harlow. She’s also receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and performing at the event.

Nicki Minaj, LL Cool and Jack Harlow are being billed as MCs instead of hosts. MTV claims the trio won’t be “traditional” hosts.

“The three ‘MCs’ will announce the show’s star-studded lineup of performers, presenters and winners, taking a more innovative and unique approach to the traditional ‘host’ gig seen in previous years,” MTV says.

Earlier this month, MTV announced Nicki Minaj as the recipient of the Video Vanguard Award. MTV hasn’t given the award to an artist since 2019.

Past Video Vanguard Award winners include Nicki Minaj’s co-host LL Cool J, Missy Elliott, Kanye West and the Beastie Boys. LL Cool J became the first rapper to receive the award in 1997.

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards are scheduled to air live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on August 28. The show will be simulcast on BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, CW, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1.