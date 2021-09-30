The chart-topping rapper’s fans started celebrating the toddler at the stroke of 12 am.

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty’s son is turning one today and the Barbz are celebrating one of Hip-Hop’s most popular (and stylish) toddlers. The adorable baby boy has already got a trending nickname, and is affectionately known as “Papa Bear.”

Just three weeks the cutie pie shocked the world as he said “Hi!” to her haters for the first time. Those precious moments are like candy to strangers, but for the parents whose faces were hilariously surprised, there really are no words.

Papa Bear’s famous mom has transformed right before rap music’s eyes. Instead of countless videos of her wardrobe of the snakes slithering around her throne, Minaj can be seen on her social media doting over her son and talking baby talk. #WellBabyTalkMightNotBeNew

Fans have been sending the tot “birthday wishes” since the stroke of 12 am on September 30.

“The Barbz love you DOWN Papa Bear”

“OMG HAPPY BDAY PAPA BEAR”

“Happy 1st birthday Papa Bear. I remember this day, I screamed and cried cause

@NICKIMINAJ deserves ultimate joy and happiness after been through so much.”

“cant believe it’s been a year, where does time go?? the only one that can keep Nicki in check, HAPPY BIRTHDAY PAPA BEAR!!!”

Some are in disbelief!

“Ain’t no way Papa Bear is 1 already?! These celebrity kids grow FAST”

At the time of posting, Nicki hasn’t made a public celebratory post. But on New Year’s Eve, she posted a caption of gratitude — endearing Papa Bear to the world even more.

“#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama 🎀🦄🙏 Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me. Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time.”

In addition to Papa Bear’s birthday, Nicki is celebrating a social media milestone. According to a fan profile, “Nicki Minaj has reached 159 Million Followers on Instagram & 22.9 Million followers on Twitter today on Papa Bear’s bday.”