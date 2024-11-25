Nicki Minaj Reveals Big Plans For 2025

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj thrilled fans by announcing a 2025 tour and album, while also confirming the new version of “Pink Friday 2” drops in December.

Nicki Minaj has told fans they can expect a new album and tour – but not just yet.

The rapper took to social media to answer fan questions, where she confirmed that a new tour will be launched alongside the “next official album.”

In a follow-up post, she clarified: “Well let me clarify… you’ll be notified of a tour in 2025. With the album. Not that the tour will start in 2025.”

Well let me clarify…you’ll be notified of a tour in 2025. With the album.

Not that the tour will start in 2025. 🎀 https://t.co/4lEFjuvIMQ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 22, 2024

The post comes less than a month before the rapper drops the final deluxe version of her 2023 album Pink Friday 2.

Pink Friday 2 – The Hiatus is set for release on December 13 – just over a year after the original album’s release.

Last month, following the conclusion of the second US leg of her critically acclaimed “Pink Friday 2” world tour, which took place in New York’s UBS Arena, a tweet from the popular Nicki Minaj fan page NM Caviar circulated online stating that the rapper had “announced” she was going on a hiatus.

Nicki Minaj, however, denied any rumors suggesting she will be taking a break any time soon, saying that she “ain’t going no-mthfkn’-where.”