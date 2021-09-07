Nicki Minaj Posts A Photo With Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Kenneth Petty & Son

There have been rumors for years that Nicki Minaj and Rihanna were not on good terms. It seems the two stars are in a better place, or at least, they are giving that impression for social media.

Nicki Minaj tried to put the speculation of bad blood with Rihanna to bed by posting a photograph with the Barbadian singer. Rihanna’s boyfriend A$AP Rocky and Minaj’s partner Kenneth Petty were also in the Instagram picture.

“RokNRiha #QueenRih #CaribbeanGirlsRunit Love her downnnnnnn #NewYorkShit #YKTFV,” wrote Nicki Minaj in the IG caption. The rapper’s son was seated on her lap in the photo.

Nicki Minaj also posted a short video with Rihanna. The 38-year-old native New Yorker captioned that photo, “ChunRih & My baby Majesty (the barbz love u more 🙂😍😍😍😍).”

While many Nicki Minaj fans and Rihanna fans were excited to see the “Fly” collaborators back together, some social media users took issue with RiRi being in a picture with Kenneth Petty. Minaj’s spouse is a registered sex offender.

In addition, both Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty have been accused of harassing the woman Petty was convicted of sexually assaulting in 1994. Jennifer Hough is currently suing the couple for allegedly traumatizing her and her family.

Kenneth Petty is also facing a federal case in California for not registering as a sex offender in the state. He pled guilty to one count of failing to register and could be sentenced to ten years in prison.