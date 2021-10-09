Nicki Minaj Lands Host Gig For ‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Reunion

Nicki Minaj got her wish to host Bravo’s ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ reunion special after publicly lobbying for the gig on social media.

Nicki Minaj’s wish to host the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion special came true.

After lobbying for the hosting duties on social media, Nicki Minaj revealed her involvement in the reunion taping on Thursday. The multi-platinum selling rapper shared multiple photos of herself with Bravo’s Andy Cohen in an Instagram post.

“GUESS WHO BTCHS?!!!!!” she wrote. “#Andiconda #RHOP REUNION COMING SOON ON @BRAVOTV @bravoandy #Moment4Life yall better binge watch this season chile.”

Andy Cohen confirmed Nicki Minaj was part of the reunion special in his own Instagram post.

“It’s the Reunion I could never get away with!” he wrote. “At the end of ours, tonight @nickiminaj surprised the #RHOP and did her own thing! #AndyConda.”

Nicki Minaj first expressed interest in hosting the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion in July. Before anything was locked in, she declared she’d host the show.

“I’ll be hosting the reunion,” she wrote at the time. “lmk what y’all want me to ask chile.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion taping was Nicki Minaj’s first public appearance since her controversial tweets about COVID-19 vaccinations. In September, she claimed a vaccine caused her cousin’s friend to suffer from swollen testicles.

The rap superstar has also faced scrutiny for allegedly harassing her husband Kenneth Petty’s rape accuser. Last month, Jennifer Hough spoke out after suing the couple for allegedly attempting to intimidate her into recanting her allegations against Petty.