Nicki Minaj Responds To Backlash That She Shaded Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj caused confusion among her fans who were unsure whether she was stirring up drama with female rappers or trying to prevent it.

Nicki Minaj got her followers in a frenzy on Tuesday afternoon (Mar. 22), when she shared a post celebrating herself.

The rapper took to Twitter to show her gratitude for a HotNewHipHop Op-Ed piece titled Why Nicki Minaj Is One of the Greatest of All Time. In it, writer Joshua Robinson details Nicki’s career and impact in the music industry. The paragraph shared by Nicki Minaj suggested a void becomes apparent when she takes a break from the scene.

However, the piece highlights her impact by contrasting her with other female rappers.

“Despite the welcomed contributions of women like Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion City Girls, and Doja Cat over the past few years,” Robinson penned, “female rap still feels incomplete without Nicki Minaj’s presence and output, and that alone illustrates how important she is to Hip-Hop, as a genre, and as a culture.”

When sharing the post, Nicki Minaj scribbled out the names of the other female rappers without explanation. Fans were polarized, with some seeing it as a petty move and others suggesting Nicki was trying to avoid drama by not comparing herself to other women. Even Nicki stans, The Barbz, were unsure how to feel about it.

After a couple of hours of backlash, Nicki Minaj tweeted a solitary laughing emoji before teasing her fans. ” Oh f##. Guys I forgot to post this last thing,” she wrote. “Hold on lemme get it.”

Nicki Minaj Teases Her Followers

However, it appears Nicki Minaj was trolling. “Check it out y’all! 😃😅🤪🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂” she tweeted, reposting the paragraph that caused the confusion in the first place.

Check it out y’all! 😃😅🤪🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/W6loHgP7Mh — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 23, 2022

After presumably being on the receiving end of The Barbz wrath, she then chided her fans for not being able to take a joke. “Chile 1 thing about the #Barbz they can get on my mthfkn nerves every single solitary muhfkn DAY!” wrote Nicki. “But the minute I take ONE mufkn day out MY life to get on THEY mufkn nerves they wanna dtm chi… bwahahahahahaaaa GOOD 4 YALL!!! TUH! Lemme eat my ice chi 🤧 🧊🧊🧊🧊🧊🧊😝😒😉”