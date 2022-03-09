Nicki Minaj Says Black Men Need To Be Loved & Nurtured Like Children

Nicki Minaj said that Black Men are “not even allowed to show their emotions,” and lack the nurturing love given to children.

While Nicki Minaj and Joe Budden have had their issues in the past, it appears the two can’t get enough of talking to each other right now.

The “Do We Have A Problem?” rapper appears on the most recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, due to air on Wednesday (Mar. 9). However, when Nicki jumped on Instagram Live to talk Queen Radio on Tuesday evening, she added Joe to the conversation. During their chat, Nicki addressed her recent remarks about women not existing for men’s pleasure and turned her focus to Black men and their needs.

“First of all, I wanna say this. Dear Black men, I f###### love you.” Nicki continued, “Dear Black men, I appreciate you. Dear Black men, you are needed and wanted, and dear Black men, you are the only men on this planet that, as little boys, you don’t get to be nurtured and treated like a child, like a baby, like someone’s thing that needs to be loved and hugged and kissed and told that we love you.”

She continued and explained that raising her son has taught her that grown men require the same nurturing as Papa Bear.

Nicki Minaj Tells Black Men: “We Need You”

“A lot of time, especially Black men, they’re not even allowed to show their emotions,” Nicki explained. “They get told, oh you gotta man up, and you gotta do this and you gotta do that. You gotta be the man of the house before you even… You know what I’m saying? A lot of times, the man needs to be treated like that, ladies! You know how we nurture our sons and our children, and we just adore them and kiss on them? They want that, they need that too. So, I just wanna make sure that I let Black men know for the rest of their lives – I love you, and we need you.”

Meanwhile, Joe Budden agreed with Nicki Minaj. “I love this. I love that you’re spewing this, I love that this is the message,” he said. Watch the full conversation below.

Whether things went as smoothly on “A Conversation with Nicki Minaj and Joe Budden” will be revealed on Wednesday when the episode airs.