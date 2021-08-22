Nicki Minaj Reacts To Sha’Carri Richardson Loss To Jamaicans In Return To Track After Marijuana Scandal

Twitter is having a field day bashing Sha’Carri Richardson after she finished last in her return to the track at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon!

Nicki Minaj took some time to congratulate the Jamaican female sprinters, who dominated the 2021 Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon.

Elaine Thompson-Herah came in first in the hundred-meter, with a lightning-fast time of 10.54 seconds. Fellow Jamaicans Shelly-Ann Frazier-Pryce (10.73), and Shericka Jackson (10.5) landed in third place.

Sha’Carri Richardson, who ran her first competitive race since being booted from the Tokyo Olympics for testing positive for marijuana, finished last.

Sha’Carri ran an abysmal 11.14, prompting a bit of shade from Nicki on her Instagram account.

In one post Nicki wrote “Yasssss Goodie!!!!!,” And a follow-up post featured nothing but the broom emoji.

Sha’Carri and Nicki have had back and forths in the past. In old tweets, Sha’Carri claimed Nicki was annoying in her role as “Draya” in “Barbershop 3.”

Lol is it just me but Nicki Minaj in barbershop was kinda annoying 😭😭 — Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) February 28, 2019

Big up uno self 🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲 https://t.co/ldMaqiDo2P — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 31, 2021

The loss seemed to have rankled Sha’Carri, who gave a rather bitter post-race interview with NBC.

“This is one race, I’m not done. You know what I’m capable of. Count me out if you want to,” Richardson snapped. “Talk all the s### you want. Because I’m here to stay. I’m not done. I’m the sixth fastest woman in this game ever and can’t nobody ever take that from me.”

Social media had a field day with the loss, as the words “DEAD LAST” and #ShaCant trended, along with comments clowning Richardson for her on sportsmanlike comments from the American sprinter after her loss.

To be fair, Sha’Carri did apologize for swearing in the heat of passion.

“After the race, I was in the heat of passion and I apologize for my language, but I’m a warrior. My passion will always come out for my love for what it is that I put my blood sweat tears and sacrifice into,” Sha’Carri Richardson added. “This last month, I’ll say journey for me, and but that’s no excuse because at the end of the day I’m an athlete. Today was one day, but it’s not every day, it’s not the end of the world and like I say if you choose to count me out, jokes on you.”

How y’all mad at Jamaicans for talking s### back after beating ol girl? 😂😂😂😂😂 — lil duval (@lilduval) August 22, 2021

All I haffi say…..you ain't star struck….well you got struck by 3 lightning bolts! Matter a fact 8! #deadlast #RU4Real #Humblethyself — Mona (@Mona_JJMom) August 22, 2021

"my talent didn't go anywhere" u damn right it didn't go anywhere #deadlast https://t.co/OuiyyFQl3a — itz a me (@enigmatic876) August 22, 2021

Instead of celebrating #ElaineThompson for her record setting win, we're talking about #ShaCarri who not only finished last, but finished "Dead" last. It was proven in the Olympics and yesterday who the fastest woman, and women in the world are, they reside in #Jamaica pic.twitter.com/HZEqDi5rpP — Clean Healthy Living (@mcleveland01) August 22, 2021

#ShaCarri is trending and #ShaCant 💀😂 Girl you came last, now work harder next time. Someone has to come last. There’s no dead heat in track and field. Is there? — Daveyon Mayne 😻 (@sylarruby) August 22, 2021