Nicki Minaj Subs JAY-Z In Livid Rant: “Your Hatred For Drake & Nicki Has You Punishing Lil Wayne”

Nicki Minaj defends Lil Wayne against perceived snub by NFL and JAY-Z over Super Bowl halftime show.

Nicki Minaj is doing her due diligence and standing up for Lil Wayne. A day after Kendrick Lamar was announced as the headliner for the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, she went on a rant condemning JAY-Z and the National Football League (NFL).

On Monday (September 9), the “Anaconda” rapper took aim at Hov over what she claims is a “hatred” for Birdman, Drake and her, which she believes influenced JAY-Z and Roc Nation’s decision to name the West Coast MC as the headliner over the New Orleans rap star.

Minaj first shaded JAY-Z by inferring that he turned his back on former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who was blackballed from the league over his national anthem protests.

“One n###a took a knee The other n###a took the bag,” she wrote. “He gon get you ‘n###ers’ in line every fkng time. #GagCityDC #DTLR”

https://twitter.com/20daysofJune/status/1833204017658474957

Nicki Minaj added, “Got everything in the world. Still spiteful & evil. Disgusting. Be happy Abeg. Go be fkng happy n!gg@!!!!!!!! In rap business. In women business. When you got the Politicians & the police you good tho. Plus dat ugly laughy taffy alien #GagCityDC #DTLR LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOO.”

In a follow-up tweet, Minaj also dragged 50 Cent and Eminem into the mix, referencing the G-Unit mogul’s claim that his Detroit rap counterpart pushed for him to be a part of Dr. Dre’s Super Bowl headlining set in 2022.

“Denying a young black man what he rightfully put into this game for no other reason but your ego,” Nicki Minaj wrote. “Your hatred for BIRDMAN, Drake & Nicki got you punishing Lil Wayne?!?!!! LIL WAYNE!!!!!!!!!! THE GOAT?!!!!!!!!!!! Nola what’s good?!!!!!! Eminem stood firm on having 50Cent come out. A white man. S### sad. House N###ER TINGZ. but it’s GOOD FI DEM!!!!!!! No loyalty ? Welp. then n###az will keep son’ing you!!!!! #DTLR #GagCityDC LMFAOOOOOOOOOO GOODAZ FI DEL GAL U AH GOODAZ FI DEM.”

Nicki Minaj then focused on Lil Wayne, who she says allows artists to shine at the highest level, even if it’s at his own expense.

“And btw, you don’t know the half of what lil Wayne has done for me & others,” she wrote. “Wayne had drake & I on his tour w/no papers signed. He was on all of my mixtapes w/no papers signed. This man has literally changed the FACE of hip hop. The hair too. IYKYK. He inspired so many to tat their faces & get locks. Inspired your faves to wanna be a great MC. he never was in this for the money. It’s always been for the love of music. #GagCityDC TONIGHT #DTLR.”

It appears as though Nicki Minaj’s tweets were picked up on Birdman’s radar as well. He later jumped on Twitter (X) to express his concerns about what he believes is at the root of the situation.

“Hatin s### 4 real,” he wrote. “These n##### P#### @nickiminaj @Drake @liltunechi YMCMB. I’m make these n##### respek us on Gladys [goat.] SMFH.”

Both Birdman and Nicki Minaj’s remarks follow an outpouring of criticism for the halftime show selection from numerous artists and music industry executives. Cam’Ron and Ma$e also addressed the situation on their sports talk show, It Is What It Is, during which Killa Cam said that while he “loves” Kendrick Lamar, he “hates” this selection.

Check out the tweets in the post above.