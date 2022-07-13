Nicki Minaj Teases New “Freaky Girl” Single

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Is the rap legend close to launching her new album era?

It looks like Nicki Minaj is ready to drop a new song. This week, the Queen of the Barbz teased a new single on social media.

A 35-second snippet arrived on Nicki Minaj’s Twitter page. The video includes what sounds to be a sample of Rick James’s classic song “Super Freak” from 1981.

“He want a F R EEEEEE A K #FreakyGirl 👅👅👅👅👅 #NickiFreakyGirl 🫣🎀,” tweeted Minaj on Tuesday night.

Nicki Minaj’s possible next single is reminiscent of “Anaconda” off The Pinkprint album. That sexual explicit record sampled 1992’s “Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-a-Lot.

Earlier this year, Minaj teamed with Atlanta rapper Lil Baby for the “Do We Have a Problem?” and “Bussin” collaborations. The New York City native also worked with Coi Leray for “Blick Blick.”

Nicki Minaj has not released a full-length studio LP since Queen in 2018. She did re-release the 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty in 2021. The reissue version included an additional song with Drake and Lil Wayne.