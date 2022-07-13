Nicki Minaj Teases New “Freaky Girl” Single

It looks like Nicki Minaj is ready to drop a new song. This week, the Queen of the Barbz teased a new single on social media.
A 35-second snippet arrived on Nicki Minaj’s Twitter page. The video includes what sounds to be a sample of Rick James’s classic song “Super Freak” from 1981.
“He want a F R EEEEEE A K #FreakyGirl 👅👅👅👅👅 #NickiFreakyGirl 🫣🎀,” tweeted Minaj on Tuesday night.
Nicki Minaj’s possible next single is reminiscent of “Anaconda” off The Pinkprint album. That sexual explicit record sampled 1992’s “Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-a-Lot.
Earlier this year, Minaj teamed with Atlanta rapper Lil Baby for the “Do We Have a Problem?” and “Bussin” collaborations. The New York City native also worked with Coi Leray for “Blick Blick.”
Nicki Minaj has not released a full-length studio LP since Queen in 2018. She did re-release the 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty in 2021. The reissue version included an additional song with Drake and Lil Wayne.