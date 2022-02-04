Nicki Minaj Teases Surprises For Her Fans Leading Up To Release Of 5th Album

“From now on, every Friday, it will be called Pink Friday.”

Onika “Nicki Minaj” Maraj-Petty is back with a new single. “Do We Have A Problem?” with Lil Baby hit DSPs this morning. A Benny Boom-directed music video arrived on YouTube as well.

It has been four years since Nicki Minaj dropped the Queen album. Her Barbz fanbase has been patiently waiting for a new full-length project from the Trinidad and Tobago-born rapper.

With the release of the “Do We Have A Problem?” track, Nicki Minaj spoke to Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe on the latest episode of New Music Daily. Minaj talked about her upcoming fifth studio LP.

“So the album is coming very soon, obviously. That’s why I started putting out music. Like I said before, from now on, every Friday, it will be called Pink Friday,” said Nicki Minaj.

The Republic recording artist continued, “I do have a lot of surprises lined up for the fans leading up to the album, but we want to definitely get the album out there quickly. I will say that. I would like to give them a taste of a little bit more music before the album comes out, but we think that it’s time.”

Nicki Minaj’s next album will join a catalog that includes 2010’s Pink Friday, 2012’s Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded, 2014’s The Pinkprint, and 2018’s Queen. Last year, Minaj uploaded her 2009 mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty, to streaming services for the first time.