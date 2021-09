Nicki Minaj revealed some terrible side effects one of her cousin’s friends suffered after he received the COVID 19 vaccine!

Nicki Minaj may have thrown a major monkey wrench into President Biden’s plans to rally the nation against Covid 19, to persuade vaccine-hesitant people to get their shot.

Last week, President Biden passed an executive order to make businesses with more than 100 workers to give employees mandatory COVID-19 shots or make them undergo weekly testing.

However, Congress and their employees are exempt from the mandate.

A variety of Republican leaders denounced President Biden’s executive order claiming the POTUS was nothing but a dictator for passing the executive order, which will effect 100 million people.

Rap star Nicki Minaj may not be a Republican, but she warned her 22 million fans not to be “bullied” into getting the vaccine.

To prove her point, Nicki recounted a horrifying tale about her cousin’s friend in Trinidad, who suffered some weird side effects after getting a COVID-19 vaccine shot.

“My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent,” Nicki Minaj revealed “His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied.”

The tweet may sound like Nicki is anti-vax. And, she revealed she has yet to receive her shot.

But, the superstar rapper said she is planning on getting vaccinated so she can head back out on the road once she is ready to tour. She encourage her fans to do the same.

“A lot of countries won’t let ppl work w/o the vaccine. I’d def recommend they get the vaccine,” Nicki Minaj told her 22 million followers on Twitter. “They have to feed their families. I’m sure I’ll b vaccinated as well cuz I have to go on tour, etc.”

In the United States, 54% of the population has been vaccinated.

But those numbers are not good enough as hospitalizations and deaths soar, due to the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

Nicki Minaj joins a variety of influencers and politicians who have questioned the effectiveness of the vaccine.

Styles P and other wellness influencers regularly push COVID conspiracy theories to their legion of followers.

During an interview with Fox News, former President Donald Trump blamed the Democrats for the hesitancy.

“If you remember, when I was President, there were literally lines of people wanting to take it. Now you have a different situation, and it’s very bad,” former President Donald Trump told Fox News in an interview.

Another Fox News talking head named Lara Logan claimed the Biden administration is hiding side effects allegedly caused by Covid 19.

According to the CDC, millions of people “have received Covid 19 vaccines and no long-term side effects have been detected.”

Of course, Twitter lost it and went “nuts” after Nicki recounted the unfortunate tale of her cousin’s friend in Trinidad.

Nicki even gave the business to one follower who questioned her source of information.

“You have been tweeting about me for an hour. You not #Tide yet? Mad I’m my own person? Mad the internet can’t scare me away? It’s always someone who looks like you. Polls are very much a part of research. Real experiences, Open dialogue, etc. Go put on your red nose clown tingz,” she fumed before asking her fans to take a vaccine poll.

