Nicki Minaj Threatens Keke Palmer With “Cease & Desist” Over Lighthearted Talk Show Impression

Nicki Minaj apparently isn’t nearly as amused by Keke Palmer’s impression of her as Jimmy Fallon was. Following the Nope actress’ latest appearance on The Tonight Show, Minaj has seemingly made it known that she doesn’t want to see anyone, especially Palmer, attempt to mimic her likeness or share info about their shared dealings with her.

In a tweet, the Queen rapper shared on Wednesday (November 20), she appeared to react to Palmer’s endearing rendition of their meeting at the Met Gala by threatening to levy a cease and desist against her.

For context, Palmer shared a brief story with Fallon regarding how she and Minaj connected after the New York rapper had expressed her support for her pregnancy in a DM exchange that led to her prominent maternity photos.

“So we’re at the Met Gala, and I was with Marc Jacobs—and he was talking with Charlie Jacobs and Nicki Minaj over to the corner,” Palmer told Fallon. “I know Nicki, because on DM she connected me to [photographer] David LaChapelle for my baby shower photos. So I wanted to tell her in person, thank you, you know? And so I walk over there and she’s in the middle of talking to them, she’s like… ‘You, I need to talk to you, hold on.'”

Palmer morphed into a real-time caricature of Minaj by mimicking her voice and nuances.

“And I’m like, I done did something,” Palmer recalled. “Nicki about to cuss me out at the Met Gala, and I was like, ‘OK, I’m gonna sit here and wait and see what she had to say.’ Then she’s like, ‘Look, I don’t read the press. I don’t know everything that’s going on, but I just want to tell you, nobody knows what it’s like when we turn off the lights and we gotta be with ourselves. So you do whatever you need to do to be good with you.'”

While the story and impression painted Nicki Minaj in positive light, she seemingly took it as a breach of privacy.

“Oh, what a KI…KI…,” Nicki Minaj wrote in her quoted reply to the video on Twitter. “Ummmm…why would she even tell that story? doesn’t she know that could mess up the whole ‘bad guy’ thing? Let’s see if she still laughin’ when she get hit w/that cease & desist chi -the bad guy Chun-Ki…ki…”

Though Nicki Minaj’s sense of humor could be misunderstood here, whether there’s any smoke between Palmer and the First Lady of Young Money has yet to be determined. Elsewhere in the interview, Palmer spoke about the sisterhood she built with SZA through only 20 days of filming for their upcoming film, One Of Them Days.