Nicki Minaj Threatens To Delay Her Album If Fans Don’t Support “We Go Up” Video

Nicki Minaj told fans she’d delay her fifth studio album if they didn’t support her “We Go Up” video featuring Fivio Foreign.

Nicki Minaj unleashed her Fivio Foreign-assisted “We Go Up” video with a warning on Tuesday (April 19).

The Republic Records artist challenged her Barbz to watch the video in large numbers. She claimed she will delay her next studio album if the video doesn’t receive enough fan support.

“If y’all don’t do what needs to be done with the #WeGoUpVideo I will significantly and I DO mean significantly…delay the…the…the…oh what’s the word… oh! the album,” she wrote via Twitter. “That’s right. sighs the album devil wears Prada Meryl Streep voice.”

Nicki Minaj released her “We Go Up” single in March. She dropped the track after teasing it on TikTok, telling fans she scrapped the song from her album.

Although Nicki Minaj hasn’t announced a release date or title for her LP, the project’s expected to drop this year. In February, she told James Corden the album would be out “before the summertime.”

Nicki Minaj hasn’t released an album since 2018’s Queen. Her last studio LP peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. Queen earned a platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America in 2019.

Watch the video for Nicki Minaj’s “We Go Up” with Fivio Foreign below.