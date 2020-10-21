Nicole Young Claims Dr. Dre Is Refusing To Handover Prenup

(AllHipHop News)
Dr. Dre’s estranged wife Nicole Young has demanded the hip-hop mogul hand over the so-called “ironclad” prenuptial agreement that was in place when they wed.
In the latest development of what is turning out to be a bitter divorce battle, Young filed documents accusing her former spouse of “intentionally abusing” the divorce process.
Nicole Young says Dre is mentally abusing her by refusing turn over the prenup – despite the fact the law states he must hand over all relevant financial, business and personal documents.
In her filing, Young – who previously claimed she was pressured into signing the prenup back in 1996 – says that as Dre hasn’t handed over the correct paperwork, she doesn’t know which version of the alleged prenup he’s referring to.
She’s asking the judge to impose a $50,000 sanction against the “Forgot About Dre” star for dragging his heels and is also asking for her ex to be forced to finally turn over the prenup.