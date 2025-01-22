Niecy Nash Ready To Throw Hands Over Kim Kardashian

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Niecy Nash-Betts passionately defends her *All’s Fair* co-star Kim Kardashian, calling her a “girls’ girl” while hilariously warning critics not to cross her.

Niecy Nash-Betts is ready to take her admiration for Kim Kardashian to the streets—literally.

The Emmy-winning actress says no one should dare criticize her All’s Fair co-star, describing Kardashian as genuine and supportive after getting to know her on set.

“You can’t say nothing bad about Kim to me. I will fight you in the street!” Nash-Betts told People in an interview. “Don’t you say nothing about Kimmy Kim to me. Don’t do it.”

Nash-Betts, who stars as a divorce lawyer in All’s Fair, admitted she had minimal knowledge about the Kardashian-Jenner family before working with Kim, but that fresh perspective may have been the perfect setup.

The Scream Queens actress said both Kim Kardashian and her mom, Kris Jenner, welcomed her honesty about being unfamiliar with their reality empire.

“It was so funny, because when we first met, I met [Kim] and her mom, and I said, ‘I have to be honest and tell you, I’ve never seen your show,’” Nash-Betts said. “And her mother said, ‘Oh, thank God. We have a chance! Maybe you’ll like us.’”

The group shared a laugh over the exchange, which broke the ice and set the stage for what Nash-Betts now sees as a wonderful working relationship—and a genuine friendship.

“I love her so much,” Nash-Betts gushed, calling Kim Kardashian a “girls’ girl” who exceeded every expectation.

Kardashian’s foray into scripted television, starting with Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story: Delicate in 2023, mirrors her decision to explore new territory beyond the reality TV realm where she became a cultural phenomenon.

For Nash-Betts, who has collaborated with Murphy on hits like Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the pairing in All’s Fair felt more like destiny than coincidence.

“She’s lovely,” Nash-Betts said of Kardashian. “And you know what? Once you spend time with her, you just realize she’s really, really honest and so easy to work with.”

Nash-Betts, already a scene-stealing star in Hollywood, keeps busy with acclaimed projects—her defining roles often tied to Murphy’s sleek brand of storytelling.

But All’s Fair has sparked a new mission for the outspoken actress: defending her co-star against critics, should they surface.

“I’ve got nothing for people who don’t like her,” Nash-Betts joked, reemphasizing her loyalty.