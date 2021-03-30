Nike Sues Over Lil Nas X’s “Satan Shoe”

(AllHipHop News)
Shoe giant Nike is suing over a reported “Satan Shoe” that was custom made with rap singer Lil Nas X.
The show, a partnership between Lil Nas X and art collective MSCHF, is now the subject of a lawsuit, according to New York Times reporter Kevin Draper. The whopping lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court, charges that the pair infringed on Nikes trademark, false designation of origin, trademark dilution and common-law trademark infringement.
The shoe is a red and black Nike Air Max 97 remixed with a pentagram charm, a known sign of Satan, emblazoned with Luke 10:18 and allegedly human blood in the sole. Luke 10:18 refers to a Bible verse about Satan‘s fall from heaven. There were 666 pairs of the sneakers made and they sold out within one minute at $1,018 per pair (another reference to the Bible verse).
Lil Nas X and MSCHF have caused a firestorm of controversy with many people debating the artistic merits of the video “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” in which Lil Nas X gives the Devil a lap dance. Eventually, the 21-year old artist dethrones Satan as the king of Hell.
Nike immediately released a statement stating that the company was not affiliated with the “Satan Shoe” in anyway.
“We do not have a relationship with Lil Nas or MSCH. Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them,” Nike said in a statement released by CNN.
Lil Nas X and MSCHF have not commented on the lawsuit at press time.
