Nikki Giovanni: Revered Poet, Activist & Educator Dies At 81

We mourn the loss of beloved poet, activist and educator Nikki Giovanni.

Nikki Giovanni, the iconic and award-winning poet, author, and activist whose groundbreaking career spanned nearly six decades, has passed away. She was 81.

WDBJ reported that Giovanni died of cancer, sharing the news Monday night.

At the time of her passing, Giovanni was serving as a professor of English at Virginia Tech University. Over her illustrious career, she published nearly two dozen poetry collections, including works for children, and was celebrated for her innovative approach to poetry. She is beloved for her thoughts in the context of Black liberation. Giovanni described herself as “a dreamer” who saw her career path as shaped by serendipity.

“My dream was not to publish or even to be a writer: my dream was to discover something no one else had thought of,” Giovanni wrote. “I guess that’s why I’m a poet. We put things together in ways no one else does.”

A recurring theme in Giovanni’s work was the Black family, often inspired by her own upbringing. In a 2013 NPR interview, she reflected on how much her mother would have appreciated her 2005 poetry collection “Acolytes.” It was released the same year her mother passed away.

Giovanni’s life intersected with tragedy during her tenure at Virginia Tech in 2007 when a former student carried out a devastating mass shooting on campus. At a memorial service following the attack, she delivered a poignant speech featuring a poem she wrote to honor the victims. Her works seamlessly blended art and activism, addressing issues of racial and gender equality with unwavering power.

Her debut poetry collection, Black Feeling, Black Talk, was published in 1968 and cemented her role as a vital voice in the Black Arts Movement, where art and activism converged. Today, the collection is part of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History & Culture.

Among Giovanni’s most celebrated works is her 1968 poem “Nikki-Rosa,” a deeply personal reflection on her upbringing in suburban Cincinnati that continues to resonate as one of her defining contributions to literature.

For those looking for a deeper look at Nikki Giovanni should watch her 2023 documentary Going To Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project.