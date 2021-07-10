Nikole Hannah-Jones And Ta-Nehisi Coates Tell PYIs To Kick Rocks As Howard Welcomes Them To Faculty

Two of the most esteemed journalists in the United States are heading to Howard University after a bunch of controversy!

Nikole Hannah-Jones and Ta-Nehisi Coates will bring all their brilliant Black selves to the faculty of one of the top Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The two noted journalists have been welcomed to teach at Howard University.

HU released the news on Twiitter:

“Howard University is proud to announce Nikole Hannah-Jones & Ta-Nehisi Coates will join the HU faculty to help educate the next generation of black journalists. The appointments are supported by nearly $20 million donated by four donors.”

Howard University is proud to announce Nikole Hannah-Jones & Ta-Nehisi Coates will join the HU faculty to help educate the next generation of black journalists. The appointments are supported by nearly $20 million donated by four donors. Read more here: https://t.co/7JILEjOlNd pic.twitter.com/7i8oNTU15C — Howard University (@HowardU) July 6, 2021

Hannah-Jones has been in the news ever since she released her controversial but very necessary 1619 Project, that teaching history through the lens of Critical Race Theory. Part of the backlash was that she was not immediately offered tenure at the institution that she had worked, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

She did not take the offer, opting to accept the position as the inaugural Knight Chair in race and reporting in Howard University. She will be working on setting up Center for Journalism and Democracy at the school.

Coates, the author of the New York Best-Seller “Between the World and Me,” accepted a position to the faculty.

People are excited about this decision.

“Congratulations!!! Nikole Hannah-Jones @nhannahjones

<_ twitter.com=”twitter.com” nhannahjones=”nhannahjones”> and Ta-Nehisi Coates on teaching to

@HowardU <_ twitter.com=”twitter.com” howardu=”howardu”>. Congratulations Professor Hannah-Jones and Professor Ta-Nehisi Coates.”

Congratulations!!! ❤️❤️❤️✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 Nikole Hannah-Jones @nhannahjones and Ta-Nehisi Coates on teaching to @HowardU . Congratulations Professor Hannah-Jones and Professor Ta-Nehisi Coates. 😊😊😊✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 — Umbreon #Get Vaccinated😷 (@Umbreon88352735) July 10, 2021

“University of North Carolina was so stupid to not offer Nikole Hannah-Jones tenure. But congrats to Howard for giving her the prestigious position she deserves. Also for picking up Ta-Nehisi Coates!”

University of North Carolina was so stupid to not offer Nikole Hannah-Jones tenure. But congrats to Howard for giving her the prestigious position she deserves. Also for picking up Ta-Nehisi Coates! pic.twitter.com/Yd0rvI5fsw — Darth Maully (@ArtistCCWheeler) July 10, 2021

“I wish I was a young student headed to Howard University in the Fall to study journalism under Nikole Hannah-Jones and Ta-Nehisi Coates. Wow. What an amazing education!!!!”