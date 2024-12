Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

CHIC’s “Good Times” became one of the most sampled tracks in music history, laying the foundation for Hip-Hop’s rise.

CHIC singer Alfa Anderson has died at age 78. According to an Instagram post from co-founder Nile Rodgers, she passed away on December 17. Rodgers didn’t write much in the caption, however he did say “thank you for everything” alongside a carousel of throwback photos.

The comment section blew up with condolences from a bevy of Hip-Hop artists, musicians and affiliates, including DJ Premier, DJ Chuck Chillout, Spike Lee, Wu-Tang Clan’s Mathematics, DJ Spinna, Sheila E and Dam Funk.

“What an Iconic group with style, grace and sound!” Premier wrote, while Chuck Chillout added, “Sorry for your lost her voice was amazing.”

CHIC played a central role in shaping the disco, funk and R&B genres. Formed in 1976 by guitarist Rodgers and bassist Bernard Edwards, CHIC became synonymous with infectious grooves and sophisticated arrangements. Their music was characterized by tight rhythms, lush strings and smooth vocal harmonies, creating an iconic sound that resonated across dance floors worldwide.

Hits such as “Le Freak,” “Good Times” and “I Want Your Love” defined the disco era and showcased the group’s ability to craft dance anthems. Beyond their own hits, Rodgers and Edwards became sought-after producers, influencing a generation of artists through their innovative production techniques and songwriting.

CHIC’s legacy extends far beyond their chart-topping success. Their song “Good Times” became one of the most sampled tracks in music history, laying the foundation for Hip-Hop’s rise with its bassline featured in Sugarhill Gang’s “Rapper’s Delight.”

Despite challenges following the decline of disco in the early 1980s, CHIC’s music experienced a revival in later decades, with Rodgers enjoying a career resurgence through collaborations with artists like Daft Punk on the Grammy Award-winning single “Get Lucky.”

CHIC was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017 and remains a symbol of enduring creativity and cultural influence, bridging the worlds of funk, disco and modern pop.

Anderson, who joined the group in 1977, contributed to “Le Freak,” “Good Times” and “I Want Your Love.” Alongside her fellow vocalists, including Luci Martin and Norma Jean Wright (who preceded her), Anderson brought elegance and charisma to CHIC’s live performances and recordings, complementing Rodgers and Edwards’ production style.

After her tenure with CHIC, Anderson pursued a solo career, continuing to showcase her versatility as an artist. She has worked as a session singer for various artists and genres. In later years, she reunited with former CHIC members for special projects and performances, celebrating the enduring legacy of the band. Her contributions to CHIC’s success and the broader disco era have solidified her place as a vital figure in the history of pop music.

Anderson became a high school principal in the 1990s and her former school, El Puente Academy for Peace and Justice High School in Brooklyn, wrote a tribute to her. Read it below.