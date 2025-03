The incident took place during the grand opening of Marathon Burger on Saturday (March 1) in Los Angeles.

Nipsey Hussle’s brother, Blacc Sam, has been holding it down for the late rapper since his senseless 2019 murder.

During the grand opening of Marathon Burger restaurant in Los Angeles on Saturday (March 1), Sam and an alleged West Blvd Crip named Rocstar2800 got into a heated confrontation over loyalty. In the intense clip, Sam is mere inches from the man’s face as he shouts at him. A small crowd starts to gather around them in anticipation of something more serious popping off, but it doesn’t go beyond a verbal exchange.

“Get it cracking!” Sam can be heard saying. “That ain’t what you on, n####! I’ve been watching! That ain’t what you on! Get on that!”

Speculation online suggests Blacc Sam was essentially telling Rocstar to check Wack 100 over his comments involving his brother and legacy. Wack 100 later inserted himself into this situation by confronting Rocstar2800 online about the incident, seemingly attempting to escalate the conflict.

The beef between Wack 100 and Blacc Sam has been ongoing since Nipsey’s death. One of the main points of contention arose when Blacc Sam demanded the removal of Nipsey’s feature from The Game’s album Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind shortly before its release.

Wack 100, who manages The Game, accused Blacc Sam of being “selfish with his anger” and letting emotions interfere with business decisions3. Wack argued that the collaboration would have contributed to Nipsey’s legacy and generated royalties for his children, while Blacc Sam has been protective of his brother’s unreleased music.

The tension between the two has continued, with Wack 100 criticizing Blacc Sam’s handling of Nipsey’s posthumous music catalog. Wack claimed that Nipsey has 80 unreleased tracks and that Sam has missed opportunities to release new music.

Following the incident, Rocstar2800, who’s also a rapper with ties to South Central Los Angeles and Phoenix, Arizona, posted “Damn All A N#### Wanted Was A Burger” on Instagram.

He was quickly called out in the comment section, with one person writing, “Instead of a burger you got exactly what yo mark ssa deserve homie.. U playing the 50 with Wack after he marked you out plenty of times and told you that yo crippin was watered down and you ran right back on clubhouse after that and still kicked it with that snake. This is why all this is good that it happened to you!! You wanna kick it with Wack No Hunnid and run plays and when he turn on you now you running to your homies for help!! Nalllll keep that same energy Rocstar,:

Blacc Sam, meanwhile, has his plate full. He’s prepping both a new posthumous Nipsey Hussle album and a documentary on his life. He recently told KCAL News that owning a restaurant was one of Nipsey’s dreams. The menu features a selection of gourmet smashburgers, combining classic flavors with inventive twists to satisfy diverse tastes, while the restaurant’s decor pays tribute to Nipsey Hussle’s artistry.