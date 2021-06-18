Nipsey Hussle, DJ Khaled Land Stars On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Nipsey Hussle landed a posthumous award, and will now have his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

The rapper is among 39 celebrities who will receive plaques on Hollywood Boulevard now Los Angeles has re-opened following the COVID lockdown.

Nipsey, real name Ermias Asghedom, was shot and killed outside his Marathon clothing store in March, 2019.

Joining Nipsey on the Walk of Fame list are Carrie Fisher, DJ Khaled, Black Eyed Peas, Ashanti, Avril Lavigne, Tracee Ellis Ross, Patti LuPone, Francis Ford Coppola, Macaulay Culkin, Willem Dafoe, and Salma Hayek.

“The Panel did an amazing job choosing these very talented people. We can’t wait to see each honoree’s reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway!,” said Chair and Walk of Famer Ellen K.

Recipients now have two years to schedule their star ceremonies before their selection expires.

“My twin you did it i love you king,” said Nipsey’s close associate and All Money In artist Cobby Supreme.