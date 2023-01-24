Nipsey Hussle Family To Go To Trial Over Guardianship Of Deceased Rapper’s 14-year-old Daughter

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The girl’s mom said the family broke their promises to her.

Relatives of Nipsey Hussle are fighting his 14-year-old daughter’s mother for guardianship. Less than five years after his death, the family has not come to an amicable agreement regarding Emani’s custody and is headed to court.

RadarOnline reports Tanisha Foster, the girl’s mom, will be meeting the family members, including Black Sam, his older brother, sister Samantha, and mother Angelique, in a Los Angeles Superior Court to settle the lodging and support matter. The trial date is set for Apr. 27.

History around the fight for custody finds roots almost after his Mar. 31, 2019, death. Back then, the family accused Foster of being an unfit parent with a known history of drug and alcohol abuse. Most recently the two parties attended a mediation on Nov. 20, 2022, but were not able to move forward with an agreement both sides were comfortable with.

The family points to her behavior as one of the reasons why they want the child removed from the child from the mother’s home.

The filing stated, “Obviously, the behavior summarized herein endangered Emani’s well-being, but such behavior also makes Ms. Foster wholly unfit to act as guardian of the estate and be able to manage Emani’s inheritance expected to exceed two million dollars ($2,000,000).”

Her response?

The mother believes the family has reneged on their promises to her regarding the care of Emani and according to Foster’s lawyers, “Tanisha’s motivation for doing so was in recognition of her own financial limitations.”

Adding, she only wants to “maintain the standard of living and family contact the minor had experienced with the paternal family prior to her father’s death; and upon the verbal assurances that each of them would act in the best interests of Emani.”