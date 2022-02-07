The marathon continues as Nipsey Hussle’s family has embarked on opening a 2nd clothing store, fulfilling one of the late rapper’s dreams.

According to Blacc Sam, the deceased rapper’s brother, the family has purchased a commercial property in the Melrose Arts District in Los Angeles for the new store.

He further stated to The Guardian, “This second location is a dream that Nipsey always had, and it’s important that his kids are able to see his plans fulfilled.”

Today in 2017, Nipsey Hussle opened ‘The Marathon Clothing’ store. 🙏🏾🏁 pic.twitter.com/76M6lh7sDU — MoorInfo (@MoorInformation) June 17, 2020

The first The Marathon store is located at Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue. Currently, the brick and mortar is closed and is being used as a memorial space for friends, fans, and family to leave tributes in his memory.

AllHipHop.com reported that during the early years of the first store, the LAPD profiled Nipsey Hussle and his brother, alleging that their business was not legitimate. They tried to not only distract people from supporting the store but instigate conflicts to justify their targeting of the family.

The hope for the original store and a lot of properties on the strip, that are still owned by the family, is to transform it into a community center for children. The new facility will offer free music lessons for young people and be modeled after a program that Nispey Hussle attended when he was little.

Currently, the new Melrose store is being remodeled. No information on when the grand opening of the new location will be — But Black Sam intends on it is making it another extension of his brother’s tremendous legacy.

Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed in from of The Marathon store in March 31st, 2019. His murderer is preparing for trial.