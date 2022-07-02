Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Nipsey Hussle’s friend Cowboy took to the stand to testify on behalf of his slain friend, and cast “street rules” to the side for justice!

The concept of snitching has become paramount in the case to bring justice to the soul of Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle.

For many, snitching can cause social snubbing, which is what Eric Holder Jr.s lawyers have tried to argue in the case regarding Nip’s murder.

But one of Nip’s friends says that the artist did not put Holder’s life in jeopardy and was nothing but calm when Holder approached him on that fateful day, March 31st, 2019.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Cowboy, a Rollin’ 60s member, and associate of the “Victory Lap” rapper, said Nip wasn’t reprimanding Eric Holder Jr. He was just relaying to him there was a rumor about him snitching.

Cowboy, whose government name is Herman Douglas, said Holder’s fear is rooted in old traditions that are no longer hold true.

Cowboy said on the stand during the trial, “Nowadays there’s so many snitches walking around, that’s a myth. You could walk out a gang right now. We don’t care if you walk out of the Rollin 60s, we ain’t gonna do nothing to you.”

“Me getting on the stand right now would be considered snitching. I ain’t worried,” Cowboy continued. “Maybe in the ’80s, yeah. But this is 2022. It’s time for change.”

While Cowboy did take the stand, others have been reluctant to testify during the trial — holding dear to the old code of the street.

AllHipHop.com reported that the presiding judge, H. Clay Jacke II, had to issue a bench warrant with a $500,000 bail on Thursday, June 23rd, for an eyewitness who was a no-show at the ongoing trial.

Evan “Rimpau” MacKenzie, a man who served as a pallbearer at the “Victory Lap” artist’s funeral, refused to testify for the prosecution. Another person reluctant to testify was Kerry Lathan, who was wounded in the shooting.

When Lathan did take the stand, he refused to even identify himself and Holder (as the shooter) as the surveillance footage played in court for jurors.

He said, “I don’t know nothing, don’t see nothing.”

Los Angeles police Detective Cedric Washington says the street code is real and could be a matter of life or death for some.

“I’ve investigated many cases that are outside of the scope of gang cases. I’ve found that a majority of people are reluctant to come to court or talk to law enforcement,” said Washington. “Everybody seems to think that from coming to court, they are going to be subject to retaliation.”

The jury started deliberating Eric Holder Jr.s’ fate on Friday (July 1st).