Nipsey Hussle Killer’s Sentencing Postponed

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Eric Holder Jr. was convicted of first-degree murder, among other charges, for shooting and killing Nipsey Hussle.

Eric Holder Jr. must wait a few more months to learn his prison sentence for killing Nipsey Hussle.

According to Fox 11 Los Angeles, Holder’s sentencing was postponed to November 3. He was originally scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday (September 15).

A jury found Holder guilty of first-degree murder in July. He was also convicted on two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Holder murdered Nipsey Hussle outside of the late rapper’s Marathon Clothing store in 2019. Holder shot the 33-year-old artist at least 10 times and wounded two bystanders.

“Nipsey Hussle was a beloved member of our community,” Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said following Holder’s conviction. “He showed a commitment to improving schools within his neighborhood and investing in underserved communities. He also used his platform to advocate for gang violence prevention and to ensure we create thriving communities. His legacy will continue to inspire our work.”

Gascón continued, “We secured accountability for the loss of his life and will continue to work alongside so many others to realize a brighter future. We know there is no way to replace what was taken from his family, friends and fans who loved him but we pray this verdict will move them one step closer to finding peace.”

Holder faces life in prison. He’s been in custody since 2019.