Nipsey Hussle To Be Honored As Crenshaw & Slauson To Be Renamed

Nipsey Hussle will receive permanent recognition this Saturday when Los Angeles officially unveils Nipsey Hussle Square at the Crenshaw and Slauson intersection.

The ceremony starts at 10 A.M. and marks a major milestone for the community that raised the late rapper and entrepreneur.

City officials chose this location because it holds deep meaning for Hussle’s family and represents his business empire. The plaza remains family-owned and currently houses the Neighborhood Nip Foundation, which continues his community work throughout South Los Angeles.

Los Angeles City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson will attend the dedication ceremony alongside councilmember Heather Hutt and California State Assemblymember Isaac Bryan.

Blacc Sam, Hussle’s brother and CEO of The Marathon brand, will also participate in the official unveiling of the street signs.

The renaming honors Hussle’s entrepreneurial spirit and his commitment to investing in his neighborhood rather than leaving it behind. His Marathon Clothing store, located near this intersection, became a symbol of Black business ownership in the area.

Community members have pushed for this recognition since Hussle’s death in 2019, when thousands gathered at this same intersection to mourn his loss.

The dedication ceremony marks the city’s formal recognition of his impact on Los Angeles’ culture and economy. The event will commemorate not just Hussle’s music career but his vision for community development and youth empowerment.

His foundation continues operating programs that provide job training and educational opportunities for local residents.

The Neighborhood Nip Foundation will host additional activities throughout the weekend to celebrate the square’s dedication and Hussle’s ongoing influence.