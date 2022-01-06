Representatives for the late Nipsey Hussle have shut down an NFT featuring his unreleased music.

Nipsey Hussle’s camp told AllHipHop the project was unauthorized, forcing them to put a stop to the planned release. Nip’s team reached out to those responsible for the NFT after reports emerged about the collection.

RAIRTECH partnered with Noddfactor Entertainment’s Leroy “Mr. Lee” Williams and Southwest Digital Distribution for the NFT. Ed Prado, the CEO of RAIRTECH, claimed to be working with Nipsey Hussle’s team when the project was originally announced.

“With all the NFT platforms available, it’s an honor to collaborate with the Nipsey Hussle team on such an iconic project for our first-ever NFT drop,” Prado said. “As we understand the significance of this project and its legacy, we’re excited to demonstrate the RAIR technology suite as a truly viable solution to empower creators with more control than any other solution on the market.”

RAIRTECH’s Nipsey Hussle NFT was scheduled to drop today (January 6th). The website for the collection has since been taken down.

The NFT was going to feature a song titled “Blue Laces 3” as well as seven additional unreleased tracks. The “Nipsey Experience” collection was also supposed to include a documentary about the deceased rapper and behind-the-scenes footage.