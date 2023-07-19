Nipsey Hussle’s Ex Accused Of Withholding Evidence In Custody Battle Over Their Daughter

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Nipsey Hussle’s family and his ex Tanisha Foster are fighting over the guardianship of the late rapper’s daughter.

A lawyer claimed Nipsey Hussle’s ex Tanisha Foster refused to hand over evidence in a legal battle over guardianship of the late rapper’s daughter Emani Asghedom.

According to Radar Online, attorney William Spiller demanded Foster share a recording of a conversation between him and Nipsey Hussle’s daughter. Spiller also wanted the device used to make the recording.

Spiller, the court-appointed attorney for Asghedom, accused Foster of playing “a surreptitious, unlawful, unapproved recording” of him and his client. She allegedly gave the recording to a judge at a mediation hearing in 2022. Spiller urged the court to impose $2,500 in sanctions on Foster for her failure to produce the evidence he requested.

Foster, the mother of Asghedom, sought to regain custody of her daughter. Foster previously agreed to Nipsey Hussle’s family obtaining guardianship of Asghedom after his death, but she changed her mind and asked the court to dissolve the guardianship.

“There are no circumstances or events in my life that would disqualify me from regaining my exclusive role as Emani’s parent,” she argued. “There is no longer any need for guardianship. Emani routinely asks me when are she and I going to be able to live together. She longs to be with me as her mother. I am begging the court to terminate the existing guardianship.”

A judge allowed Nipsey Hussle’s family to maintain guardianship of Asghedom at a hearing in April. A final decision is expected to be made later this year.

Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed in 2019. He was 33.