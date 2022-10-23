Nipsey Hussle’s Grandmother Passes Away

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Nipsey Hussle’s family is mourning after the recent death of the late rapper’s grandmother.

Nipsey Hussle was extremely close with his grandmother Margaret Boutte, who helped raise the rap star, and his brother, Blacc Sam.

Nipsey spoke on the impact of his grandmother before his untimely death in March of 2019 at the hands of a former associate named Eric Holder Jr. He is currently awaiting sentencing.

“I was raised by my mom and grandma. She was real big on keeping a tight family and big on love,” Nipsey told CBS2 during an interview.

Despite being heartbroken by her grandson’s death, Margaret Boutte mustered up the strength to show some compassion for Holder, who was convicted of first-degree murder in July of 2022.

“I’m praying for him too. I hope he does not get killed in custody. Have enough time to ask God for forgiveness,” Boutte said. “I’m Catholic, I do believe in prayer, and I’m praying for him. He was a young, ignorant situation, and I’m hoping he’s sorry for what he did.”

Thankfully, Margaret Boutte lived long enough to see her grandson receive his star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in August 2022.

“He was the love of my life. Always very respectful. I miss him, but I look at his picture and remember all the wonderful times we had together. I thank my daughter for blessing me with Nipsey and Samuel, and Samantha. He will never be gone in my heart. He lives forever. Nipsey, I love you, I miss you,” Margaret Boutte said after the rapper received his star.