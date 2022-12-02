NJ Battle Rapper Serius Jones Arrested On Gun Charges

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Battle rapper Serius Jones is back in the headlines again, but not because of his outstanding rapping ability. He’s in jail again.

The New Jersey vet was arrested on a gun charge, a few years after his release from a California jail for human trafficking and pimping.

According to Lt. Art Jensen, the 41-year-old Bergen County rapper, whose real name is Saleem Bligen, was detained after trying to run from police officer on Thursday, December 1st, around 4 p.m. near his old stomping grounds on Bergen Avenue and Mount Vernon Street, the Daily Voice reports.

Officers Kenneth Knebl, Joe Avila, Christopher Dooley, and Lavrone Green, cops from the Ridgefield Park Police Department, were tipped off that he might have violated a restraining order.

Law enforcement found him in a local restaurant, not far from his old apartment building in the business district, but once he saw the cops he dipped into the bathroom.

When he came out, according to Jenson, he went over to Knebl to talk.

The officer, after speaking to the battle rap star, went into the bathroom, searched it, and found a fully loaded, 9mm Sig Sauer P320 handgun on the windowsill.

The cops also found a small number of prescription drugs, a large-capacity magazine, and hollow-nosed bullets.

Serius Jones was later taken into custody and charged with various gun and ammunition offenses.

One of the counts he was hit with is being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Now, the artist, who AllHipHop.com reported actually recorded music while he was locked up in the Golden State, is in the custody of the Bergen County Jail and is awaiting to go before the Central Judicial Processing Court.