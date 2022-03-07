NLE Choppa And Girlfriend Talk Trauma Of Miscarriage

NLE Choppa and girlfriend Marissa Da’Nae shared their deepest loss recently in hopes of supporting others that have lost babies to miscarriage.

NLE Choppa and girlfriend Marissa Da’Nae revealed that they suffered a tragedy on Saturday (March 5) after their unborn child died in a miscarriage.

Marissa revealed in a lengthy video that their son, Seven, died and took time to let others know they were not alone.

Marissa posted:

“Bryson and I have made this video for you guys to know more about our pregnancy journey and the battles we have been facing with baby Seven. We share our story to open up and to also let others know they aren’t alone. Ladies I love to hear your pregnancy journey as well and the struggles you went through. Carrying a child isn’t an easy task and letting others know we have difficult days as well. So please ladies, open up and share! This is our journey together. Many Blessings, Love, Positive Things to you all 💜”

Marissa and NLE reportedly realized their son was well underweight at six months. A mere two ounces, Seven was diagnosed with fetal growth restriction.

On Instagram, she praised her rapper boyfriend for helping her get through the trauma.

“Talking bout this is so hard. But with Bryson next to me and being my supporter, this has helped me more. Losing our Son is so hard for me, I couldn’t function. But he has pulled me through and I’m thankful to have you by my side and with me along this journey.”

The news was met with an overwhelming amount of positive feedback and support on social media.