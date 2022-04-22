NLE Choppa Celebrates Vegan Lifestyle With “Sl*t Me Out” Meal

Memphis rap star NLE Choppa (born Bryson Lashun Potts) is back with a brand new song. Today (April 22) saw the arrival of the rhymer’s “S### Me Out” music video.

For “S### Me Out,” 19-year-old NLE Choppa expresses his sexual desires for women. The Ben Marc-directed visuals also feature members of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity.

“Ever sucked a vegan dick? Baby, come taste me. Promise that my nut taste like sugar gravy,” raps Choppa on the CashMoneyAP-produced track.

NLE Choppa regularly promotes veganism on social media. The Me vs. Me creator is celebrating his healthy lifestyle by partnering with Slutty Vegan owner Pinky Cole for his own “S### Me Out” meal.

Slutty Vegan is a plant-based burger chain based in Atlanta. NLE Choppa’s “S### Me Out” meal will be available at the Edgewood location from May 4-10. On May 10, Choppa will travel to Atlanta in order to personally serve his meal to fans at the Edgewood restaurant.

The following day, NLE Choppa will perform at Atlanta’s Buckhead Theatre as part of his nationwide “NLE Tour.” The trek kicks off in Oklahoma City on May 1 before heading to other cities such as Houston, Dallas, New York City, Chicago, and Los Angeles.