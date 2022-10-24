NLE Choppa Clarifies His Sexual Preference After Sharing Graphic Selfie 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

NLE Choppa had fans of all genders going crazy after sharing a mirror selfie wearing only a pair of skin-tight underwear.

NLE Choppa told fans he’s “comfortable” in his skin after sharing a revealing selfie celebrating his sex symbol status.

The 19-year-old rapper took to Twitter on Sunday evening (Oct. 23) with a pair of mirror selfies. The pictures left little to the imagination as NLE Choppa posed in skin-tight black briefs and a matching tee. “A Whole Symbol …” he penned in the caption.

A Whole Symbol … pic.twitter.com/IuYupN1e4N — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) October 24, 2022

Admiring fans responded in their thousands, with people of all genders going crazy over the images.

A couple of hours later, NLE Choppa returned with a message for anyone questioning why he shared the intimate selfie.

“First and foremost I love myself,” the “Push IT” rapper tweeted. “And I’m comfortable enough in my skin to show the beauty God blessed me with.”

NLE also clarified that while he’s fine with attracting “both genders,” he’s attracted to women.

“Secondly I LOVE all so I don’t mind attracting both genders,” he continued. “But most importantly my sexual preference is women. Please stop trying to make me something I am not. 🙏”

First and foremost I love myself and I’m comfortable enough in my skin to show the beauty God blessed me with. Secondly I LOVE all so I don’t mind attracting both genders, but most importantly my sexual preference is women. Please stop trying to make me something I am not. 🙏 — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) October 24, 2022

Meanwhile, earlier this week, NLE Choppa performed at the FedEx Forum for the Memphis Grizzlies’ season opener. “First Artist To Walk A NBA Team Out and It Was The Home Team,’ he wrote in a caption of the video accompanying the team out of the tunnel.

First Artist To Walk A NBA Team Out and It Was The Home Team 〽️🐻 pic.twitter.com/DtEUjEBLZv — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) October 20, 2022

However, the king of “firsts” Soulja Boy initially disagreed with the post, claiming he did it in 2019. A little while later, Soulja conceded he was wrong after fans pointed out he performed during the LA Clippers halftime show.

“😂😂😂 half time. Walk out. same thing lol. Aight u got it lil bro Choppa did it 1st 🥇”