NLE Choppa Clashes With DJ Vlad Over Wanting To Heal Justin Bieber

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Pop music superstar Justin Bieber recently announced he had been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder known as Ramsay Hunt syndrome. Memphis rapper NLE Choppa claims to have a remedy for the Canadian singer.

Over the last several years, NLE Choppa altered his lifestyle to become a vegan. The From Dark to Light mixtape creator also claimed that he was able to cure an unnamed person’s cancer through a plant-based diet. He now wants to treat Bieber.

“I tried to have my label DM Justin Bieber on Instagram. IDK if it was sent out because I don’t run it but can y’all please do me a favor and let him know I have what can help I promise. I just want to help and heal 💯💯🙏🏽,” tweeted NLE Choppa on Saturday.

I tried to have my label dm Justin Bieber on instagram idk if it was sent out because I don’t run it but can y’all please do me a favor and let him know I have what can help I promise. I just want to help and heal 💯💯🙏🏽 — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) June 11, 2022

VladTV published an article about NLE Choppa’s message for Justin Bieber. However, Choppa was not pleased with the outlet’s coverage. The 19-year-old rhymer requested that DJ Vlad stop posting stories about him.

The exchange between NLE Choppa and DJ Vlad also included the “Shotta Flow” performer calling the 48-year-old media personality a “chump ass n####.” Vlad then fired back, “Says the chump who claims he cured cancer.”

Nope. — DJ Vlad 🇺🇦 (@djvlad) June 12, 2022

Chump ass n#### — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) June 11, 2022

After Choppa insisted he was able to find a cure for cancer, Vlad shot back, “You didn’t cure s###. Any actual cure has 3 levels of clinical trials associated with it along with peer reviews of the outcome. You have none of that. All you did was tweet that you cured someone.”

This led to NLE Choppa responding to DJ Vlad by tweeting, “[You’re] a culture vulture. You make money off us and really don’t f### with the people. Police ass.” Vlad replied, “You’re a snake oil salesman. This year you claimed you have herbs that replace Brazilian Butt Lifts and breast implants. Last year you claimed you can cure herpes, gonorrhea, and chlamydia. Fraud ass.”

And did — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) June 12, 2022

You a culture vulture. You make money off us and really don’t f### with the people. Police ass — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) June 12, 2022

You didn't cure s###. Any actual cure has 3 levels of clinical trials associated with it along with peer reviews of the outcome. You have none of that. All you did was tweet that you cured someone. — DJ Vlad 🇺🇦 (@djvlad) June 12, 2022

You're a snake oil salesman. This year you claimed you have herbs that replace Brazilian Butt Lifts & breast implants. Last year you claimed you can cure herpes, gonorrhea, and chlamydia. Fraud ass. — DJ Vlad 🇺🇦 (@djvlad) June 12, 2022