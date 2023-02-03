NLE Choppa Hopes To Inspire People With New “Champions” Single

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Memphis-raised rapper NLE Choppa sees himself as an inspirational figure. The 20-year-old recording artist tapped into his motivating spirit for the new “Champions” song.

Released via NLE Entertainment/Warner Records, “Champions” will be featured on ESPN’s promotional content and programming. The record hits DSPs as NCAA college basketball heads into March Madness next month.

“This is one of my favorite songs that I’ve recorded,” says NLE Choppa about his latest offering. “I just feel like it just shows empowerment, determination, and motivation.”

The popular YouTube vlogger continues, “I feel like this song can speak volumes to us [with motivation], but really resonate with those who don’t know what life has for them.”

NLE Choppa’s “Champions” arrives as he prepares to drop the Cottonwood 2 project later this year. The original Cottonwood EP came out in 2019. One year ago, Choppa released the Me vs. Me mixtape which peaked at #14 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Me vs. Me hosts “Push It” featuring Young Thug, “Jumpin” featuring Polo G, “Chicago to Memphis” featuring G Herbo, and “Too Hot” featuring Moneybagg Yo. Choppa picked up Gold plaques for the Me vs. Me tracks “Jumpin” and “Final Warning.”

In addition, NLE Choppa has been on the frontlines of the protests in his hometown for Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old Black motorist killed by five Memphis police officers. Choppa also announced plans to launch the #SkateForTyre Foundation.