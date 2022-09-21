NLE Choppa Insists He’s Not “Fake Spiritual”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

NLE Choppa responded to criticism of his spirituality, explaining why it’s not about “being super nice all the time.”

NLE Choppa defended his spirituality on Wednesday (September 21).

After making headlines for a breakup, NLE Choppa addressed critics who claim he’s “fake spiritual.” The 19-year-old rapper explained what spirituality meant to him in a Twitter post.

“People say I’m fake spiritual, let me tell y’all something,” he wrote. “Spirituality is not about crystals, Being super nice all the time, and disconnecting from reality completely. It’s actually about AWAKENING to find your PURPOSE. Then you take that spiritual JOURNEY to ACHIEVE IT!”

NLE Choppa made the comment a few days after his ex-girlfriend Marissa Da’Nae cried over their breakup on social media. He previously vented about the coverage of their split and tried to clarify why the relationship ended.

“I broke up with my last partner not because I couldn’t ‘Cheat In Peace,’” he wrote on Twitter. “Also not because ‘My polygamous views’ but if that’s what y’all took out of a 30 min explanation video then I’ll let y’all run with that but if y’all want the real reason I’ll drop the link again. Thank you.”

NLE Choppa added, “Had to leave that there now I’m done sorry for dragging this for so long I’m done fr this time. But stop paying blogs to promote something that’s not true. Promote the real reason why I left. Imma keep dropping the link. I refuse to have false narratives on my name!”

Watch NLE Choppa’s explanation below.