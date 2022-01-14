NLE Choppa & Moneybagg Yo Join Forces For “Too Hot” Single

Listen to the track by the Tennessee representatives.

Two of the hottest rappers in Memphis have linked up for a new collaboration. NLE Choppa’s “Too Hot” single features fellow Tennessee native Moneybagg Yo.

“Too Hot” will appear on NLE Choppa’s upcoming new mixtape titled Me vs. Me. The 16-track project is dropping on Friday, January 21, 2022.

“I just dropped one of the hardest songs y’all gone here this year, respectfully, Humble’LY 🤷🏽‍♂️😮‍💨🔥🔥 ‘TOO HOT,” tweeted NLE Choppa on Friday morning.

Me vs. Me also includes contributions by Atlanta’s Young Thug and Chicago’s Polo G. The official music video for “Jumpin” featuring Polo G has already amassed more than 14 million views on YouTube.

NLE Choppa previously released the Top Shotta album in 2020. That 20-track project peaked at #10 on the Billboard 200 chart and earned Gold certification. His catalog also contains 2019’s Cottonwood EP.