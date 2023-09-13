NLE Choppa Brings Out Nelly At The 2023 VMAs To Perform “It’s Getting Hot”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Watch the Hip Hop veteran join the rapper/YouTuber on stage.

Memphis-bred recording artist NLE Choppa dropped “It’s Getting Hot” in July. The Draco, Project X and Superstar O-produced track borrows heavily from Nelly’s Hot 100 chart-topping “Hot in Herre.”

Some listeners criticized NLE Choppa for remaking the classic single from 2002. However, Nelly once again co-signed “It’s Getting Hot” by appearing on stage last night with the 20-year-old rapper.

Choppa performed at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards pre-show. The Cottonwood 2 album creator brought out Nelly during his set to run through a “It’s Getting Hot” and “Hot in Herre” mash-up.

Nelly had already shown approval for “It’s Getting Hot” on social media. The St. Louis-raised rhymer reportedly posted “Go Up Nephew” on his Instagram Story in response to a snippet of NLE Choppa’s new record.

“It’s Getting Hot” has peaked at No. 36 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and No. 25 on the Billboard Rhythmic Airplay chart. The song’s “Hot in Herre”-inspired music video crossed the 5 million view mark on YouTube.

Nelly’s Grammy-winning “Hot in Herre” spent seven weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2002. The Recording Industry Association of America awarded the single with a 2x-Platinum plaque in May 2014.