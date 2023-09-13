NLE Choppa Brings Out Nelly At The 2023 VMAs To Perform “It’s Getting Hot”

Memphis-bred recording artist NLE Choppa dropped “It’s Getting Hot” in July. The Draco, Project X and Superstar O-produced track borrows heavily from Nelly’s Hot 100 chart-topping “Hot in Herre.”
Some listeners criticized NLE Choppa for remaking the classic single from 2002. However, Nelly once again co-signed “It’s Getting Hot” by appearing on stage last night with the 20-year-old rapper.
Choppa performed at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards pre-show. The Cottonwood 2 album creator brought out Nelly during his set to run through a “It’s Getting Hot” and “Hot in Herre” mash-up.
Nelly had already shown approval for “It’s Getting Hot” on social media. The St. Louis-raised rhymer reportedly posted “Go Up Nephew” on his Instagram Story in response to a snippet of NLE Choppa’s new record.
“It’s Getting Hot” has peaked at No. 36 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and No. 25 on the Billboard Rhythmic Airplay chart. The song’s “Hot in Herre”-inspired music video crossed the 5 million view mark on YouTube.
Nelly’s Grammy-winning “Hot in Herre” spent seven weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2002. The Recording Industry Association of America awarded the single with a 2x-Platinum plaque in May 2014.