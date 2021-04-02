NLE Choppa Says Drug Arrest In Florida Was A Setup

(AllHipHop News)
Reports began circulating this week that 18-year-old Memphis rapper NLE Choppa (born Bryson Lashun Potts) was arrested in Davie, Florida. He is accused of carrying a concealed firearm, possession of illegal narcotics, and burglary.
Authorities claim Choppa and another individual were detained after unlawfully attempting to retrieve a watch from a vehicle inside the Superior Towing Company lot. Police also allegedly found marijuana, Xanax pills, a Glock 27, and an AK-47 Draco pistol in another non-impounded vehicle used by the suspects.
On Thursday afternoon, Choppa teased that he would later comment about the legal matter in order to “clear the air” for his supporters. The From Dark to Light creator returned to social media a few hours later with an official statement.
NLE Choppa wrote:
To begin when you start changing lives around you and began to stand for something deep in your purpose you become a target to a certain group of people and also the devil. During this arrest I was setup, substances were planted on me that I don’t consume/use/own, my name was lied upon, and I was even mistreated in the process. Every media outlet, news channel, and etc covered this story to paint a picture on a new surface I’ve been working so hard to create. This case will be beat and I will walk a free man, remember it’s innocent until proven guilty not guilty until proven innocent. Asking my supporters to stand firm with me and allow God to do his work. Thank you and love y’all dearly.
